BNN Newsroom

Rice University Researchers Discover New Magnetization Phenomenon

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Rice University Researchers Discover New Magnetization Phenomenon

A groundbreaking study led by quantum materials scientist Hanyu Zhu at Rice University has unlocked a novel method of transforming a rare-earth crystal into a magnet by inducing a corkscrew-shaped vibration known as a chiral phonon. This discovery, partly funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, was published in the prestigious journal, Science.

Cerium Fluoride: The Dancing Crystal

Upon exposure to ultrafast pulses of light, the atoms of cerium fluoride, a rare-earth crystal, engage in what can be best described as a chiral dance. This coordinated movement temporarily aligns the electrons’ spins with the atomic rotation, leading to a phenomenon known as magnetization.

What makes this effect stand out is the suggestion that atomic motion can influence the much lighter and quicker electrons, a correlation that is not typically expected. The researchers discovered that this magnetization occurs at specific frequencies and at lower temperatures.

Breaking the Time-Reversal Symmetry

This study holds significance beyond its immediate findings as it presents an unusual case of breaking time-reversal symmetry. This concept, deeply rooted in the laws of physics, implies that properties should remain unchanged if atoms moved in either direction in time. The mechanism of spin-phonon coupling, key to applications like writing data on hard disks, was the central theme of these experiments.

Unlocking Future Possibilities

The team had to meticulously select the material and the frequency of light to induce the atoms to move in a chiral manner. Theoretical computations by collaborators played a critical role in this careful selection.

This research not only sheds light on spin-phonon coupling but also paves the way for future studies on magnetic and quantum materials. It opens a new dimension in the understanding of atomic interactions, offering a fresh perspective on the manipulation of matter at quantum levels, and unlocking potential applications in diverse fields.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Hadeel Hashem

