BNN Newsroom

Revolutionary Tool to Transform Dental Care on Trial in Australian University

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:12 am EST
Revolutionary Tool to Transform Dental Care on Trial in Australian University

In a groundbreaking development, an Australian university is taking strides towards transforming the landscape of dental care with a revolutionary tool designed to alleviate the common fear of needles during dental procedures. The tool, the brainchild of Dr. Sara Swathy Battar, has the potential to make dental care more accessible and less intimidating, addressing one of the key deterrents that prevent people from seeking necessary dental treatments.

Revolutionising Dental Care

The innovative tool was conceived after observing patients on a cocktail of 15-20 medicines. Dr. Battar sought to devise a method to reduce or eliminate unnecessary, harmful and inappropriate medications, thus giving birth to this breakthrough. The tool aligns with the larger objective of making dental care a less daunting experience, particularly for those individuals who harbor an anxiety towards needles, a common aspect of dental procedures.

A Unique Solution for Dental Anxiety

Alongside the innovative tool, Glazonoid, a notable name in the dental industry, has launched a tooth-shaped LED mirror. This unique device is designed to ease dental anxiety and enhance the overall dental experience. The distinctive shape of the mirror, resembling a tooth, is aimed at putting patients at ease, especially children. By making the environment feel less clinical and more friendly, it is anticipated to lower anxiety levels among patients.

A New Era of Dental Care

The LED technology embedded within the mirror is a bonus for dental professionals, offering precision lighting and customization options. This not only enhances the practicality of the device but also introduces an element of luxury and premium aesthetics to dental clinics. In a competitive industry, such an innovation sets dental clinics apart, offering a unique selling point. The mirror comes with a 5-year warranty, further boosting its appeal with various customization options in terms of size, shape, color, and branding.

The ongoing trial at the Australian university represents a significant step towards introducing this tool into widespread clinical practice. If successful, this could usher in a new era of dental care, not just in Australia, but across the globe. The convergence of technology and healthcare, as demonstrated by this innovation, is truly changing the way dental care is administered globally.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

BNN Newsroom

