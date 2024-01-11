en English
Accidents

Retired State Trooper Indicted for Vehicular Homicide and DUI

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Retired State Trooper Indicted for Vehicular Homicide and DUI

Joseph Yuran, a 55-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is facing serious charges after a grand jury in Trumbull County indicted him on counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The charges follow a fatal traffic accident that occurred in Southington, Ohio, in November. Yuran’s pickup truck allegedly failed to stop at a sign and collided with a Chevy Malibu, leading to the tragic passing of 23-year-old Tyler Richmond.

Further Charges and Previous Incidents

Yuran, a retired trooper for the Pennsylvania State Police, was also shown by dash camera footage to have run through a stop sign prior to the accident. Body camera footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol captured Yuran admitting to drinking before driving, despite feeling he had consumed ‘too much’ to be behind the wheel. He has been held in Trumbull County Jail since November 28 after his bond was revoked due to another pending OVI case in Mercer County.

Legal Proceedings

In addition to the Trumbull County charges, Yuran faces charges in Jefferson Township, Mercer County, for DUI and failure to keep right from an October 13 incident. His arraignment for the Mercer County case is scheduled for February 20. As for the Trumbull County case, Yuran was expected to be arraigned as well. The series of charges and incidents paint a concerning picture of repeated dangerous behavior on the road.

Community Impact

The tragic loss of Tyler Richmond and the subsequent charges against Yuran have undoubtedly shaken the community. These incidents serve as a grim reminder of the potential consequences of impaired driving. It underscores the importance of road safety measures and the need for stringent law enforcement to protect innocent road users.

Accidents United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

