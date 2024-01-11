en English
BNN Newsroom

Retired Couple Rescues Historic Modernist Home from Demolition

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
Retired Couple Rescues Historic Modernist Home from Demolition

Retired couple Melinda and Andrew Knowles from Raleigh have embarked on a mission to preserve a piece of architectural history – a modernist home designed by the esteemed architect George Matsumoto, constructed in 1954. The house, positioned at 606 Transylvania Ave., was under threat of demolition due to its land value surpassing the value of the building. The Knowles, who lack prior experience in construction or historical preservation, were moved to intervene by the public outcry against the potential demolition on social media.

From Demolition to Preservation

Strategically, the Knowles engaged in negotiations with the new owners of the property, managing to secure the deed of the house with minimal fees. Further financial support was granted in the form of $275,000 from the city’s Preservation Loan Fund, dedicated to covering relocation expenses.

The Grand Plan

The Knowles’ vision involves uprooting the house from its current location and settling it on an empty lot adjacent to their residence on Delmont Drive. This complex operation will require disassembling the house into large sections for transport. The monumental move is slated for January 20, with a police escort set to ensure the safe transport of the historic structure.

A New Life for the Historic House

Upon relocation, the house will be meticulously reconstructed, adhering to the original plans and using preserved materials. The Knowles intend to transform the house into an Airbnb rental, providing guests with a unique opportunity to experience living in a piece of architectural history. Their project, though not expected to yield substantial profits, with a worst-case budget estimate of around $350,000 (half of which is reserved for the move), is a testament to their commitment to safeguard this significant structure. The Knowles remain optimistic that their efforts to preserve this historic home will prove to be a worthwhile endeavor.

BNN Newsroom
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

