BNN Newsroom

Rescuers Swept Away During Flood Rescue Operation in North Carolina

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Rescuers Swept Away During Flood Rescue Operation in North Carolina

On January 9, amid severe storms and flooding, a water rescue operation on the French Broad River in North Carolina turned into a dire situation for the very professionals tasked with saving lives. The rescuers from Connestee Fire Rescue Inc., were responding to distress calls from a group desperately trying to reach their livestock surrounded by floodwaters in a frequently flooded zone. A drastic turn of events led to the rescuers themselves needing rescue when their boat capsized and got stuck against a bridge.

Rescuers in Peril

The strong winds, heavy rains, and rapidly rising waters created a perilous environment for both the stranded group and the rescuers. Five members of the rescue team were swept away by the swift current when their boat capsized. Among them were volunteers from Connestee Fire Rescue, Rosman Fire Rescue, and the Transylvania County Rescue Squad.

A Dramatic Turn of Events

Two of the five rescuers managed to exit the tumultuous river quickly, while the other three were carried downstream before they could find refuge. The incident underscored the inherent dangers of swift water rescues, particularly at night, and the considerable risks rescue volunteers take to save others.

Aftermath of the Rescue Operation

All members of the rescue team, as well as the stranded group they were initially there to save, were hospitalized with mild hypothermia. Thankfully, they were later released without major injuries. The incident, while harrowing, had a silver lining in that all those involved survived and were given necessary medical attention.

The events of that night serve as a stark reminder of the valor of those who risk their lives in rescue operations, and the unpredictability of nature. Connestee Fire Rescue, located in Brevard, close to Asheville, continues its vital work, always ready to respond when the call for help comes in.

BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

