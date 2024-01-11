Reno Studios: The Vanguard of Asia Pacific’s VFX Revolution

There’s a tectonic shift happening in the visual effects (VFX) and digital production landscape of the Asia Pacific region. Anchoring this seismic change is Reno Studios – a Taipei-based digital studio that is challenging the long-established hegemony of Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea in the VFX domain.

From Local to Global

Founded in 2017 by Peter Huang and Tomi Kuo, Reno Studios initially cut its teeth on VFX for local Taiwanese films. It wasn’t long before the studio’s exemplary work caught the eye of international clientele. Today, the studio’s portfolio boasts of collaborations with giants like Netflix, EuropaCorp, MBC Group, and Zee.

Award-Winning Excellence

The industry’s recognition of Reno’s VFX expertise is evident in the Best VFX awards it bagged at the Golden Horse Awards in 2019 and 2020. But this laurel-resting digital studio had bigger plans. In addition to opening a new facility in Tainan, it installed a Virtual Production (VP) stage in Taipei – a first for any Taiwanese studio.

Unleashing Taiwan’s Potential

According to Christopher Chen, the Executive Producer and Senior VFX Supervisor at Reno Studios, Taiwan’s talent pool is rich and largely untapped. Backed by the government’s supportive business environment and advanced technology sector, Taiwan’s VFX industry is ripe for internationalization. To this end, Reno Studios is not just focusing on Taiwanese projects but also forging international collaborations.

Ahead of the Curve

Setting the pace for the future, Reno Studios is integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Extended Reality (XR) tools into its production processes. The studio has its eyes set on expanding its animation capabilities, developing international co-productions, and cementing its global presence with a new office in Montreal.

Investing in Content

Reno Studios is committed to investing in both local and international content. To tackle larger projects, it collaborates with other Taiwanese VFX companies. This collective approach is garnering the attention of Taiwan’s government and private tech sector, who are showing increasing interest in the content industry. Incentives like tax deductions and cash rebates for international projects that conduct post and VFX work in Taiwan are testament to this growing interest.