Crime

Renewed Appeal for Information in 11-Year-Old Murder Case of Una Crown

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:04 am EST
Renewed Appeal for Information in 11-Year-Old Murder Case of Una Crown

Eleven years after the unsolved murder of 86-year-old Una Crown, Cambridgeshire Police are making a renewed push to seek justice. Amid the approaching anniversary of Mrs. Crown’s death, Detective Superintendent Iain Moor of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit has issued a new appeal for information, emphasizing that even the smallest details could play a pivotal role in the resolution of this cold case.

A Plea for Justice

Mrs. Crown was found dead in her bungalow in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, in January 2013. Initially viewed as a tragic accident, it was later revealed that Mrs. Crown had met a more sinister fate, with stab wounds to her neck and chest signifying a brutal murder. Despite the time that has passed, the quest for justice remains undiminished. Detective Superintendent Moor’s team is determined to find the killer, urging anyone with potentially useful information to come forward.

Unclaimed Reward and Public Appeal

In tandem with the police’s efforts, Crimestoppers, the independent charity, is offering a substantial reward of up to £20,000 for information that could lead to the conviction of Mrs. Crown’s murderer. Despite the magnitude of the reward, it remains unclaimed, reinforcing the difficulty of this investigation. The appeal for information, coupled with the incentive of the reward, forms part of a broader strategy to engage the public’s help in solving this case.

Past Mistakes and a Promise for Redemption

The investigation into Mrs. Crown’s murder hasn’t been without controversy. Two police officers were criticized for their initial failure to identify the murder, a misstep which may have hampered early investigative efforts. Cambridgeshire Police publicly acknowledged these errors and have pledged to prevent any recurrence through enhanced officer training. While these past mistakes cannot be undone, the force is resolute in its commitment to securing justice for Mrs. Crown and her family. As the investigation continues, the hope for closure and justice remains strong.

Crime United Kingdom
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

