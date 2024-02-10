Vietnamese Ambassador Bùi Văn Nghị presented his credentials to Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on February 8, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two nations. Nghị expressed his commitment to further developing ties between Vietnam and Peru, focusing on enhancing delegate exchanges and organizing activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.

The Vietnamese Connection

On February 7, Ambassador Nghị met with representatives of Bitel, a major Peruvian telecom operator owned by Vietnam's Viettel. The company has been operating in Peru for a decade and holds a 19% market share with 5 million subscribers in 2023. Bitel offers various services, such as e-wallet (Bipay), free OTT TV (TV360), electronic lottery (Tusami), and customer retention, particularly in remote areas.

Bitel has pledged to provide free internet services to over 4,000 schools in Peru and create jobs for more than 3,000 Peruvians. Phạm Đức Anh, General Director of Bitel, announced plans to expand infrastructure, production, and business to fulfill commitments to the Peruvian government and strengthen Peru-Vietnam relations.

Bridging the Digital Divide

The Peruvian official expressed hope for a cooperation agreement in the field of telecommunications to expand service coverage in remote areas of Peru, helping poor children access technology for studying. The Ambassador discussed the progress of relations between the two countries in economy, trade, and investment and requested Peru to continue creating favorable conditions for projects of Viettel and Petrovietnam in the country.

A Promising Future

As Vietnam and Peru look forward to celebrating their 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and fostering collaboration in various sectors promises a bright future for both nations. The Vietnamese-funded Bitel telecommunications company is playing a pivotal role in providing services to rural and border areas of Peru, bridging the digital divide and empowering communities.

With the expansion of infrastructure and the creation of new job opportunities, Bitel is set to strengthen the bond between Vietnam and Peru, contributing to the growth and development of both nations. As Ambassador Bùi Văn Nghị presented his credentials to President Dina Boluarte, the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect was palpable, paving the way for a promising and prosperous future.