en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Countries Pledge to Boost Defence and Border Cooperation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Countries Pledge to Boost Defence and Border Cooperation

In a significant stride towards fortifying diplomatic and security ties, the leaders of two nations have announced a renewed commitment to enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in areas of defence cooperation and border agreements. This pledge was unveiled at a joint press conference, marking a milestone in the progress of their mutual relationship.

Stepping Up Border Patrol and Crossing Agreements

As part of their renewed commitment, the two nations have agreed to expedite the revision of joint border patrol and crossing agreements. This move signifies a shift towards more robust collaboration in securing their shared boundaries. The decision is an essential part of the strategic effort to improve security, stability, and mutual support between the countries. Both nations understand the significance of border control and are keen on leveraging their joint resources and capabilities to ensure a safe and secure environment.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation

The leaders also highlighted their intention to bolster defence cooperation. This includes aspects of military hardware, research and development, and defence equipment technologies. Their commitment signals a robust partnership that transcends conventional diplomatic ties and delves into domains of national security and defence. Both nations’ shared objective of achieving self-sufficiency in defence production is a testament to their resolve and mutual trust.

Shaping a Secure Regional Environment

This meeting signifies a significant step forward in the diplomatic and security ties of the two nations. Their shared vision of fostering a more cooperative and secure regional environment is commendable. The leaders’ commitment to enhancing collaboration and convening the next meeting on Trilateral Defence Industrial Collaboration during the World Defence Show in Riyadh in February further underscores their dedication to this cause.

The enhancements of these agreements, particularly in defence and border cooperation, reflect a strategic effort to foster a more secure and stable regional environment. Their mutual commitment to these objectives underlines the strength of their relationship and their shared vision for a safer, more secure future.

0
International Affairs Relations and Diplomacy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
3 mins ago
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
An asteroid, aptly named 2024 AS1, hurtles towards our planet, its arrival announced by NASA. This celestial object, hailing from the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, is a formidable 85 feet wide. Traveling at an astonishing speed of 22,943 kilometers per hour, it is expected to pass Earth at a distance of approximately 4.6 million
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
San Francisco Takes Bold Stance with Resolution for Gaza Strip Ceasefire
1 hour ago
San Francisco Takes Bold Stance with Resolution for Gaza Strip Ceasefire
South Korea Sends Special Envoy to Guatemalan President's Inauguration
2 hours ago
South Korea Sends Special Envoy to Guatemalan President's Inauguration
AI Start-Up CEO Arrested for Smothering Four-Year-Old Son to Death
16 mins ago
AI Start-Up CEO Arrested for Smothering Four-Year-Old Son to Death
President Xi Jinping Stresses Importance of Stable Sino-U.S. Relations Amid Tensions
39 mins ago
President Xi Jinping Stresses Importance of Stable Sino-U.S. Relations Amid Tensions
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
52 mins ago
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
49 seconds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
1 min
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
1 min
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
2 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
3 mins
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
3 mins
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
4 mins
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
4 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
49 seconds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app