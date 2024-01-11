en English
BNN Newsroom

Redefining ‘Quality’ in Music: A Case for Diversity and Inclusion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Redefining 'Quality' in Music: A Case for Diversity and Inclusion

As the world continues to advocate for diversity and inclusivity, the field of music is also undergoing a transformation. At the forefront of this change is Janet Song Kim, an assistant music professor at the University of Connecticut (UConn), who is championing a broader definition of ‘quality’ in music. She argues that the traditional notion of quality in music, predominated by works from white male composers, is outdated and incomplete. This perspective is shared by JingCi Liu, a pianist and fellow academic at UConn, who is striving to spotlight the overlooked contributions of female composers through her album, ‘Portrait of Beauty’.

Fostering Diversity in Music Composition

Kim, with the support of a School of Fine Arts anti-racism grant, has enriched UConn’s music department Ensemble Library with an array of pieces by diverse composers. These include works by Henry Dorn, a composer of color, Cait Nishimura, a Japanese Canadian composer, and Salvador Jacobo, a Mexican American composer. This inclusion of composers from different races, ethnicities, and genders is a step towards breaking the mold of traditional music composition and introducing a broader spectrum of ‘quality’.

Collaboration with Living Composers

Furthermore, the grant facilitated collaborations with living composers like Kevin Day and Giovanni Santos. These collaborations allowed students to experience live performances and engage with the composers through visits to local schools. Such initiatives are aimed at inspiring young musicians, fostering appreciation for diverse music, and bridging the educational divide prevalent in the music industry.

Recognizing Undersung Female Composers

JingCi Liu, also an advocate for diversity in music, focuses on honoring lesser-known female composers. Her album, ‘Portrait of Beauty’, is a tribute to these women, highlighting the need for broader representation in music education and performance. Liu’s work underscores the importance of recognizing and appreciating the contributions of female composers who have largely been sidelined in the traditional narrative of music history.

Both Kim and Liu are driving a shift towards inclusivity in the music landscape. They are committed to reflecting the full spectrum of human experience through music by including a diverse range of voices. Their efforts are a testament to the power of music as a tool for promoting diversity and inclusivity, proving that the definition of ‘quality’ in music is indeed evolving.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

