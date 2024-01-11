en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Red Sea Trade Disruptions Threaten Global Economy: Maersk CEO Warns

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Red Sea Trade Disruptions Threaten Global Economy: Maersk CEO Warns

In an unsettling development, Maersk CEO, Vincent Clerc, has warned of major repercussions for global economic growth due to persisting disruptions in trade flows through the Red Sea. The uncertainty stems from a spate of attacks on ships by Yemen’s Houthi militants, who claim to be retaliating against Israel’s bombing of Gaza. The severity of the situation lies in the indefinite timeline for the reopening of this pivotal waterway, which could span days, weeks, or even months.

Maersk Decides to Reroute

Considering the rising tensions, Maersk has opted to reroute its vessels away from the Red Sea. A detour that entails a longer journey around the southern coast of Africa is now the chosen path, which is likely to extend Europe-Asia voyages by two to four weeks. It’s a decision taken amidst a wave of strikes in Germany, causing further delays in inland transportations. These alterations in the shipping routes are not only impacting delivery times but are also leading to a hike in freight rates.

Global Companies Face the Heat

Global companies are feeling the effects of these disruptions. Ikea, for instance, may face potential product delays. An oil tanker was also hijacked near the Gulf of Oman, indicative of the regional instability. The World Bank echoes these concerns, projecting that global growth might endure its worst half-decade in 30 years.

Future Economic Implications

Highlighting the numerous risks to the world economy, Ayhan Kose, the World Bank’s deputy chief economist, points towards potential escalations of the Middle East conflicts or the ongoing war in Ukraine. The closure of the Red Sea route could have far-reaching economic and inflationary impacts on the global economy. However, some companies are taking steps to build more resilience into their supply chains by investing in technology and nearshoring, hoping to better cope with these higher costs and challenges.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Announces Run for California State Treasurer
Former Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf, has officially announced her intention to run for the position of California State Treasurer in the 2026 elections. Schaaf, a seasoned Democrat, puts housing at the center of her campaign, proposing the simplification of the application process for housing funds. She is also advocating for the effective utilization of bond
Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Announces Run for California State Treasurer
From South Africa to Nairobi: A Journey of Expectation and Reality
8 seconds ago
From South Africa to Nairobi: A Journey of Expectation and Reality
SEC Approves First Batch of Bitcoin ETFs: A New Dawn for Cryptocurrency Investment
22 seconds ago
SEC Approves First Batch of Bitcoin ETFs: A New Dawn for Cryptocurrency Investment
Szydlo Questions Weber's Support for Tusk: A Glimpse into European Politics
4 seconds ago
Szydlo Questions Weber's Support for Tusk: A Glimpse into European Politics
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
4 seconds ago
Severe Cold Poses New Threat to Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula: Landslide Warnings Issued
Shiv Sena's Internal Struggle: Thackeray Faction to Challenge Speaker's Decision in Supreme Court
5 seconds ago
Shiv Sena's Internal Struggle: Thackeray Faction to Challenge Speaker's Decision in Supreme Court
Latest Headlines
World News
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
2 mins
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
2 mins
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
Press-on Nails Trend: Beauty Convenience at the Risk of Nail Health
2 mins
Press-on Nails Trend: Beauty Convenience at the Risk of Nail Health
Navigating Tensions: The Republican Party's Internal Struggles
2 mins
Navigating Tensions: The Republican Party's Internal Struggles
Taiwan's High-Stakes Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
2 mins
Taiwan's High-Stakes Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
Capitol Hill in Tumult: Rep. Greene's Display of Hunter Biden Images Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Capitol Hill in Tumult: Rep. Greene's Display of Hunter Biden Images Sparks Controversy
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure Fuels Controversy at Committee Meeting
2 mins
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure Fuels Controversy at Committee Meeting
Greek Foreign Minister Raises Concerns over Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
3 mins
Greek Foreign Minister Raises Concerns over Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
Czech Government's Cannabis Bill Sidesteps Regulated Market
3 mins
Czech Government's Cannabis Bill Sidesteps Regulated Market
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
6 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app