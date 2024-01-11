en English
South Africa

Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
In a surprising move, Scottish football giants Rangers Football Club have reportedly set their sights on South African midfield sensation Tashreeq Matthews. Currently dazzling opponents with Swedish club Sirius, the 23-year-old sportsman has already established himself as one of the finest South African exports in the international football scene.

Matthews’ Versatility and Performance

Matthews’ adaptability on the field is one of his most lauded qualities. Whether it’s playing on the left wing, operating just behind the strikers, holding the right flank, or even leading the offensive line as a striker, Matthews has shown his ability to excel. His most striking performance as a striker saw him net two goals in just three appearances.

Matthews’ European journey kicked off with a stint at Borussia Dortmund, having transitioned from Ajax Cape Town. His career then saw him weave through loan spells at FC Utrecht and Helsingborgs before he found his footing at Varbergs, and finally landed at Sirius in 2022.

Rangers’ Transfer Strategy

While Matthews is indeed a prime target for Rangers, the club has other potential transfers on its radar. This includes players such as Scott McKenna, Michy Batshuayi, Milion Manhoef, and potentially a return of Ryan Kent. The club has so far only completed one loan deal, bringing in Fabio Silva.

However, securing Matthews’ signature might not be a straightforward mission for Rangers. The club will potentially face stiff competition as two other clubs have also expressed interest in the South African star.

Rangers and South African Players

Rangers have a rich history when it comes to South African players. Johnny Hubbard and Don Kichenbrand are notable examples who have adorned the blue jersey in the past. However, Dean Furman had a somewhat less impactful stint at the club.

With Matthews, Rangers have the opportunity to not only bolster their midfield but also to continue their tradition of integrating South African talent into their squad.

South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

