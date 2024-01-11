en English
BNN Newsroom

Ram Mandir Issue Set to Take Center Stage as BJP Labels Congress ‘Anti-Hindu’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
Ram Mandir Issue Set to Take Center Stage as BJP Labels Congress ‘Anti-Hindu’

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha, in a recent televised interview on NewsToday with Rajdeep Sardesai, labelled the Congress party’s DNA as ‘anti-Hindu’. This provocative statement emerges amidst the ongoing political dialogue surrounding the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a contentious issue that has polarized Indian politics for years.

A Symbol of Hindu Pride and Cultural Heritage

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been a long-standing advocate for the construction of the temple, viewing it as a symbol of Hindu pride and cultural heritage. The party’s stance aligns with Sinha’s comments, asserting that the Congress party has historically opposed Hindu interests. This claim is frequently leveraged to rally Hindu votes.

Political Play in the 2024 General Elections

The interview also delved into the upcoming 2024 general elections, where the Ram Mandir issue is likely to be exploited by political parties. The temple’s construction has served as a rallying point for the BJP, and it is anticipated to play a pivotal role in their campaign narrative.

Using Religious Sentiment for Political Gain

Sinha’s remarks mirror the BJP’s strategy of exploiting religious sentiment to garner support while portraying the Congress as an opponent to Hindu values. The discourse between Sinha and Sardesai epitomizes the larger political struggle continually shaping India’s electoral landscape. The Indian National Congress’s decision to decline attendance at the inauguration ceremony of the controversial Ram temple in Ayodhya, citing it as a political event orchestrated by the BJP, is seen as part of this larger narrative.

As the Ram Mandir construction continues, the political chess game surrounding it promises to remain a compelling aspect of the Indian political landscape. The temple’s inauguration and the upcoming general elections will undeniably cast a spotlight on the ongoing political tug-of-war, with the BJP continuing to label the Congress as ‘anti-Hindu’ and the Congress striving to dispel this portrayal. As India moves closer to the 2024 general elections, the Ram Mandir issue, a symbol of Hindu pride and cultural heritage, is set to take center stage in the electoral narrative.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

