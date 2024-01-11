Ralph Recto Confirmed as New Finance Secretary for the Philippines

Ralph Recto, House Deputy Speaker and veteran Congressman from Batangas, is set to become the new Secretary of Finance for the Philippines. His appointment, confirmed by his wife and former Batangas Governor, Vilma Santos-Recto, is expected to officially commence on January 12, under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Recto, renowned for his economic acumen, will be taking over the reins from the incumbent Finance Secretary, Benjamin Diokno. The announcement was also reinforced by Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil, who stated that Recto, along with the newly appointed Presidential Aide, Frederick Go, will pledge their oaths before President Marcos Jr.

Unparalleled Experience and Expertise

Albay Representative Joey Salceda expressed his support for Recto’s appointment, citing his extensive experience in economic legislation and robust relationships with Congress members as key assets for driving significant economic reforms. Prior to this appointment, Recto served three terms in the Senate and was also the Secretary General of the National Economic and Development Authority under former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. He has been a key supporter of several impactful legislative measures, including the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act and the Rice Tariffication Act.

Education and Legislative Measures

Recto’s educational qualifications include a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, along with a Master’s in Business Economics. As the new Finance Secretary, Recto will play a pivotal role in the Marcos administration’s cabinet and economic team, with his primary focus on attracting investments and managing the country’s fiscal policy.

The Road Ahead

Recto’s appointment comes at a crucial time, where his economic expertise, legislative experience, and strong relationships within the Congress could steer significant economic reforms. As he steps into his new role, the nation anticipates a robust economic strategy driven by experience and expertise that could reshape the fiscal landscape of the Philippines.