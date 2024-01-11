en English
BNN Newsroom

Quantum Coherence at Room Temperature Achieved in a Metal-Organic Framework

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Researchers at Kyushu University and Kobe University have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of quantum physics, achieving room-temperature quantum coherence within a metal-organic framework (MOF). Published in the journal Science Advances, the study was spearheaded by Associate Professor Nobuhiro Yanai and Associate Professor Kiyoshi Miyata from Kyushu University’s Faculty of Engineering, alongside Professor Yasuhiro Kobori of Kobe University.

Unraveling Quantum Coherence

Quantum coherence is a state where a quantum system maintains a specific and stable phase over time, playing a critical role in the operation of quantum computers and other quantum technologies. However, preserving quantum coherence is often challenging due to environmental disruptions that tend to destabilize the delicate quantum states. This latest achievement, however, marks a significant step forward in the simplification of quantum devices’ design and operation, as it eliminates the need for the extraordinarily low temperatures often required to maintain quantum states in other materials.

The Role of Metal-Organic Frameworks

The use of a metal-organic framework in this study is especially noteworthy. MOFs, known for their porous structures, are typically examined for applications such as gas storage and catalysis. Rarely are they studied for their quantum properties. By embedding a chromophore into a MOF, the researchers managed to maintain a well-defined quantum state over time, unaffected by surrounding disturbances. This move allowed the system to facilitate sufficient motion in the pentacene units to enable the electrons to transition from a triplet state to a quintet state, all while sufficiently suppressing motion at room temperature to maintain quantum coherence of the quintet multiexciton state.

Implications for Quantum Technologies

This breakthrough opens up new avenues for quantum technologies, making them more practical and accessible for a broader range of applications. With the ability to generate multiple qubits at room temperature, advancements in quantum computing and sensing technologies are more tangible than ever. The implications extend to molecular quantum computing based on multiple quantum gate control and quantum sensing of various target compounds. In the pursuit of a synchronized quantum network, the successful demonstration of room-temperature quantum coherence represents a significant leap forward.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

