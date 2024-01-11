en English
Business

PureCycle Technologies Inc Stock Plummets, But Remains Above 52-Week Low

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT), a prominent player in the industrials sector, is witnessing a substantial fall in its stock price. The stock closed at $2.64, marking an intraday loss of -10.51%. This is not an isolated occurrence – the company has been on a downward trajectory, registering a 23.70% slump over the past five days and a staggering 47.51% dive over the last 30 days. Cumulatively, this represents a -60.30% performance for the year.

Performance in Perspective

Despite the continuous losses, the stock still stands 3.79% above its 52-week low of $2.54. However, it is notably -350.38% below its 52-week high of $11.89. The beta value of the company’s stock is 1.42, indicating a higher volatility compared to the market, a factor investors must consider in their decision-making process.

Analysts’ Take and Investor Sentiment

PureCycle Technologies Inc has received an average analyst recommendation of ‘Overweight’ with a mean rating of 2.00. This includes three ‘Buy’ ratings and three ‘Hold’ recommendations, with no analysts suggesting ‘Sell’ or ‘Underweight’. Notably, the company has a significant number of short interests, amounting to 35.29 million shares. This might be a sign of a negative sentiment among investors about the stock’s future performance.

Upcoming Earnings and Major Holders

The company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. The company’s stock is primarily owned by insiders and institutional holders. Sylebra Capital Ltd holds the position of the largest shareholder. Other noteworthy stakeholders include Vanguard Group Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund, all holding considerable investments in the company.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

