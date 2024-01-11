Price Hike for Honda City 1.5L Petrol-Manual: Impact and Analysis

In a recent development, the Honda City 1.5L normal petrol-manual has experienced a price hike of Rs. 8,000 across all its manual variants. The SV manual variant of this model has seen the most significant percentage increase, a sharp rise of 0.69%. In a similar vein, all the automatic variants of the Honda City 1.5L normal petrol have also witnessed a price increase of Rs. 8,000. The V and V Elegant automatic variants have seen the most substantial percentage increase at 0.58%, marking a notable spike in their prices.

Impact of Automatic Gearboxes on Car Prices

Automatic gearboxes, which have become a go-to option for many due to escalating traffic issues, contribute to this increase in car prices. They come at a higher expense, pushing up the overall cost of the car. Although manufacturers offer automated manual transmission (AMT) as a more economical alternative, it has its drawbacks. Issues like sluggish response when climbing a slope, lag during gear changes, jerky gear changes, and complications in aftermarket CNG installation are some of the concerns associated with AMT.

Comparative Analysis with Competitors

One of the rival models, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, comes in both manual and automatic variants. The automatic gearbox, known as the Automatic gear shifter AGS, is priced about Rs 60,000 higher than its manual counterpart. While the AMT technology is recommended for traffic conditions due to its lack of a clutch pedal, the manual gearbox is preferred by enthusiasts for the quick response it offers. However, the AGS variant is priced higher due to increased ownership costs and costlier spare parts related to the transmission.

Tools for Prospective Buyers

For prospective buyers, resources such as a Car Loan EMI Calculator and a Fuel Cost Calculator have been mentioned. These tools can help calculate their expected car loan repayments and the running cost of petrol, diesel, or CNG cars based on the current fuel prices, providing a comprehensive understanding of their potential financial commitment.