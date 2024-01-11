en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Price Hike for Honda City 1.5L Petrol-Manual: Impact and Analysis

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Price Hike for Honda City 1.5L Petrol-Manual: Impact and Analysis

In a recent development, the Honda City 1.5L normal petrol-manual has experienced a price hike of Rs. 8,000 across all its manual variants. The SV manual variant of this model has seen the most significant percentage increase, a sharp rise of 0.69%. In a similar vein, all the automatic variants of the Honda City 1.5L normal petrol have also witnessed a price increase of Rs. 8,000. The V and V Elegant automatic variants have seen the most substantial percentage increase at 0.58%, marking a notable spike in their prices.

Impact of Automatic Gearboxes on Car Prices

Automatic gearboxes, which have become a go-to option for many due to escalating traffic issues, contribute to this increase in car prices. They come at a higher expense, pushing up the overall cost of the car. Although manufacturers offer automated manual transmission (AMT) as a more economical alternative, it has its drawbacks. Issues like sluggish response when climbing a slope, lag during gear changes, jerky gear changes, and complications in aftermarket CNG installation are some of the concerns associated with AMT.

Comparative Analysis with Competitors

One of the rival models, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, comes in both manual and automatic variants. The automatic gearbox, known as the Automatic gear shifter AGS, is priced about Rs 60,000 higher than its manual counterpart. While the AMT technology is recommended for traffic conditions due to its lack of a clutch pedal, the manual gearbox is preferred by enthusiasts for the quick response it offers. However, the AGS variant is priced higher due to increased ownership costs and costlier spare parts related to the transmission.

Tools for Prospective Buyers

For prospective buyers, resources such as a Car Loan EMI Calculator and a Fuel Cost Calculator have been mentioned. These tools can help calculate their expected car loan repayments and the running cost of petrol, diesel, or CNG cars based on the current fuel prices, providing a comprehensive understanding of their potential financial commitment.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Sealed Post Box Leaves Smarden Villagers in Lurch
In the heart of the idyllic English village of Smarden, Kent, a peculiar symbol of inconvenience has arisen, manifesting as a padlocked post box. Installed three months ago by the Royal Mail, the post box remains sealed shut, becoming a source of frustration for residents who feel increasingly isolated and forgotten. The Only Accessible Mail
Sealed Post Box Leaves Smarden Villagers in Lurch
2024 Begins with a Burst of Innovative Product Launches
22 seconds ago
2024 Begins with a Burst of Innovative Product Launches
'Masters in Business' Podcast Wins Best Business-to-Business Podcast Title
37 seconds ago
'Masters in Business' Podcast Wins Best Business-to-Business Podcast Title
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
10 seconds ago
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
11 seconds ago
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
Mixed Reception for Peacock's 'Ted' Prequel Series
22 seconds ago
Mixed Reception for Peacock's 'Ted' Prequel Series
Latest Headlines
World News
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
2 mins
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
3 mins
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
3 mins
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
3 mins
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
3 mins
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
4 mins
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
4 mins
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
4 mins
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
5 mins
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
28 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app