Press-on Nails Trend: Beauty Convenience at the Risk of Nail Health

Soaring Popularity & Hidden Risks

As consumer habits evolve, so do beauty trends. The recent spike in popularity for press-on nails is a testament to this change, driven by the lure of affordability, convenience, and the range of intricate designs available from leading brands such as OPI, Olive and June, Glamnetic, and Clutch Nails. Despite their appeal, dermatologists warn of potential risks associated with their use.

Allergic Reactions and Nail Infections

Dr. Lauren Penzi and Dr. Jasmine Rana, experts in dermatology and nail disorders, respectively, highlight several reasons for concern. A primary issue is the possibility of allergic reactions to adhesive ingredients commonly found in these products, such as tosylamide, acrylate, vinyls, and polyesters. Symptoms can range from red, itchy skin to hand eczema, which can spread to other parts of the body.

Additionally, improper use or removal of press-on nails may lead to nail infections. Microorganisms can get trapped under the nail, leading to infections that can cause permanent changes in the nail structure. The treatment for these infections can be prolonged due to the slow growth rate of nails.

Damage to the Nail Plate and Other Concerns

Press-on nails can also cause damage to the nail plate, leading to pain, weakness, and in severe cases, even separation from the nail bed. The act of ripping off press-ons can result in brittle nails and breakage, often exacerbated by harsh removal processes.

Another concern is the use of UV light in gel curing hacks for better adhesion, which may increase allergy rates due to incomplete curing of the gel. Despite these potential drawbacks, Dr. Rana emphasizes that occasional use of press-on nails may not cause significant harm.

Safety Recommendations

To minimize potential damage, experts recommend wearing nails short, considering the manicure removal process carefully, and opting for traditional nail polish whenever possible as it is considered the safest option for nail cosmetics. Prolonged and repeated use of press-on nails, however, raises concerns for nail health, a factor that consumers must keep in mind when choosing their nail care routine.