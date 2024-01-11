en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

President Cyril Ramaphosa Pledges to Tackle Graduate Unemployment in South Africa

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
President Cyril Ramaphosa Pledges to Tackle Graduate Unemployment in South Africa

In a bid to address the mounting issue of unemployment among educated youths in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to formulate strategies aimed at assisting jobless graduates. This commitment was made during a Youth Engagement Session organized by the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) at the Communion Church in Mbombela, a significant event leading up to the ANC’s 112th anniversary celebrations.

A Deeper Look into the Unemployment Crisis

South Africa, a country known for its diverse culture and abundant resources, is grappling with a disconcerting rate of unemployment, particularly among its young graduates. Despite having completed their education, many of these individuals, who graduated from both local and international universities, are struggling to find jobs. They voiced their challenges and frustrations during the engagement session, which was attended by a large gathering of young people from various backgrounds.

Addressing the Crisis: A Collaborative Approach

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, President Ramaphosa underscored the need for collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector. He proposed the development of a program that aims to ensure that no educated graduate remains jobless. This initiative, however, would depend on the country’s fiscal health and the nature of collaboration with the private sector.

Shaping the Future of South African Youth

The South African president’s approach signifies a proactive effort to combat unemployment among graduates, which, if left unaddressed, could have serious implications for the country’s socio-economic fabric. By focusing on this issue, the government not only aims to improve the current employment scenario but also to create a sustainable environment that fosters growth and development for the country’s youths.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Mike Johnson's Leadership Questioned Amid GOP Discord over Budget Deal
In a stirring episode of political unrest, Speaker Mike Johnson faces an uphill battle within his own party regarding a budget deal, stirring doubts about potential internal conflict. President Joe Biden has entered the fray, speaking with Johnson amidst the ongoing struggle to reach a funding agreement, aimed at preventing a partial government shutdown. As
Mike Johnson's Leadership Questioned Amid GOP Discord over Budget Deal
Waves Unveils AI-Enhanced SoloMode Audio Filtering Software at CES 2024
37 seconds ago
Waves Unveils AI-Enhanced SoloMode Audio Filtering Software at CES 2024
Australia to Introduce New Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Projects
37 seconds ago
Australia to Introduce New Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Projects
DWU Tigers Overcome Morningside Mustangs in Stunning Comeback
7 seconds ago
DWU Tigers Overcome Morningside Mustangs in Stunning Comeback
Google Assistant Overhaul: Discontinuation of Underutilized Features Amidst Layoffs
29 seconds ago
Google Assistant Overhaul: Discontinuation of Underutilized Features Amidst Layoffs
Disney Acquires Additional Seasons & Specials of 'Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir'
34 seconds ago
Disney Acquires Additional Seasons & Specials of 'Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir'
Latest Headlines
World News
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
2 mins
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
2 mins
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
4 mins
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
7 mins
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
8 mins
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
13 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
13 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
13 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
13 mins
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
41 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app