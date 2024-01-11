Prague 2024: Public Holidays and Nightlife Make it a Top Weekend Getaway in Europe

A harmonious blend of historical heritage and modern vitality, Prague, Czechia’s capital, is a city that never sleeps. Whether it’s the enchanting cobblestone streets of the Old Town or the pulsating energy of its nightlife, Prague offers an experience like no other. In 2024, the city is set to lure more tourists with several long weekends, thanks to public holidays falling on extended break-friendly days.

Prague: A City of Celebration

The year in Czechia kicks off with a three-day long weekend, starting January 1st. This day is a double celebration, combining New Year’s Day with the commemoration of the Restoration Day of the Independent Czech State. A similar bonanza awaits locals and visitors during the Easter holidays, starting with Good Friday on March 29th.

Summer and Autumn Festivities

The heat of the summer brings yet another opportunity for an extended break. July 5th, in honor of Cyril and Methodius, followed by Jan Hus’s day, gifts the city a long weekend. As autumn sets in, the Czech Statehood Day and St. Wenceslas Day on September 28th offer another opportunity for a long weekend, with an additional holiday on the following Monday.

Christmas and The Year’s End

As the year winds down, November 17th, a Sunday, marks the end of the year’s public holidays. However, the most extended break comes during Christmas. In 2024, Christmas Eve and the subsequent two days fall on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, respectively, making it a perfect time for visitors to soak in the festive spirit of the city.

It’s not just the local holidays that make Prague an enticing destination. A recent study that focused on the number of highly rated nightlife establishments and the cost of accommodation for two people sharing a room ranked Prague among the top European capitals for weekend getaways in 2024. The vibrant nightlife and an array of affordable accommodations make Prague an ideal destination for those seeking a break from their daily routine.