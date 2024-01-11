en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Powerful Earthquake Hits Afghanistan Amidst Global Events

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Powerful Earthquake Hits Afghanistan Amidst Global Events

A Powerful Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

In a significant seismic event, a powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale sent shockwaves through the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The epicenter was located in the remote Jurm district of the Afghan province of Badakhshan. Notably, this region is often rattled by earthquakes due to its location near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake occurred deep underground, with a depth of 201 kilometers (124.9 miles). Despite the magnitude of the quake, there were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage. The tremors were felt as far away as Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city.

Global Events in Focus

In other parts of the world, significant events unfolded. The US dollar saw an uptick against the euro and yen following the release of consumer price inflation data for December, which exceeded economists’ forecasts. This development highlights the influence of macroeconomic indicators on global currency markets.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, authorities intercepted a shipment of contaminated propylene glycol solvent that was falsely labeled as a Dow Chemical product from Thailand. This incident underscores the importance of stringent checks in international trade to prevent the circulation of hazardous substances.

Political Unrest and Cultural Celebrations

In Papua New Guinea, the government declared a state of emergency, suspending governmental and police officials in response to the deaths of 16 individuals during riots. This decision reflects the growing civil unrest in the country.

Elsewhere, in Australia, Elvis Presley fans began their annual pilgrimage to the Elvis Festival in the outback, the largest gathering honoring the late musician. This event underscores the enduring global popularity of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’.

Geopolitical Developments and Protests

Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to develop a special economic zone in Johor, Malaysia, to promote investment and facilitate the flow of goods and people. This decision signifies the strengthening economic ties between the two neighboring countries.

Ahead of Taiwan’s presidential election, China and Taiwan’s largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), expressed concerns about the potential risks to peace if the ruling party’s candidate, Lai Ching-te, is victorious. Their apprehensions highlight the geopolitical tensions in the region.

In Libya, protesters have issued a 72-hour ultimatum that ends on Friday, threatening to shut down oil and gas facilities near Tripoli as part of an anti-corruption campaign. The situation reflects the escalating political crisis in the country.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
15 seconds ago
Resilient Renner: Actor Jeremy Renner Returns to Set Following 2023 Snow Plow Accident
Acclaimed actor Jeremy Renner, renowned for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, finds himself standing on the precipice of a significant milestone, as he readies himself to return to work following his traumatic snow plow accident in 2023. A cocktail of emotions brews within him, with excitement and nervousness pervading the air
Resilient Renner: Actor Jeremy Renner Returns to Set Following 2023 Snow Plow Accident
A Week of Star-studded Sightings: From Hollywood Sets to New York Premieres
1 min ago
A Week of Star-studded Sightings: From Hollywood Sets to New York Premieres
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony
1 min ago
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony
El Nino Potentially Persisting Through Northern Hemisphere Spring: Japan's Weather Bureau
17 seconds ago
El Nino Potentially Persisting Through Northern Hemisphere Spring: Japan's Weather Bureau
RFP MP Linked to Recurring Stock Theft: A Question of Ethics and Legality
24 seconds ago
RFP MP Linked to Recurring Stock Theft: A Question of Ethics and Legality
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
30 seconds ago
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
Latest Headlines
World News
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
2 mins
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns
2 mins
NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns
Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus
2 mins
Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
3 mins
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
3 mins
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
5 mins
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
6 mins
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
6 mins
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
6 mins
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
31 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app