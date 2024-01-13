Zombie Burger’s Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses

Zombie Burger, a popular eatery located in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa, has raised the culinary stakes ahead of the Iowa Republican caucuses. The restaurant has introduced a limited-time menu featuring items inspired by Republican presidential candidates, including Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, and Donald Trump.

Culinary Politics Meets Pop-Culture

The special menu, which began on Friday, showcases the restaurant’s playful yet pointed approach to current political events. The menu features dishes that reflect each candidate’s persona or background, intertwining culinary creativity with political commentary. For instance, the Mom-Aswamy Spaghetti is a vegetarian dish inspired by Vivek Ramaswamy and his use of Eminem’s music during his campaign. The Meatball Ron, on the other hand, pays homage to Ron DeSantis’s Italian-American heritage.

A Touch of Trump

Not to be left out, the menu also includes a dish named Day One Dic-Tater, reflecting former President Donald Trump’s recent comment about wanting to be a dictator for one day. This burger encapsulates the political climate surrounding Trump, serving as a reminder of his polarizing statements and their lingering impact on the political landscape.

Shaking Up the Beverage Scene

In addition to the food items, Zombie Burger is also offering two specialty drinks with political undertones. The Sleepy Joe Shake and the Dark Brandon Shake both reference nicknames and slogans used against President Joe Biden. These shakes, available in both non-alcoholic and spiked versions, further highlight the restaurant’s commitment to engaging its patrons in the political discourse in a fun and inventive way.

A Delicious Lead-Up to the Caucuses

The special menu is available for in-person dining, carryout, or delivery, making it accessible to a wide range of customers. Its launch coincides with the start of the 2024 presidential election cycle, beginning with the Iowa caucuses where Republicans will select their preferred candidates. For those interested, the restaurant is located at 300 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, and open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.