Zinara Implements Regulation on Government Vehicle Exemptions to Curb Abuse in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's road administration authority, Zinara, is stepping up efforts to regulate the exemption of government vehicles following revelations that the system was susceptible to misuse. By tightening these exemptions, the agency aims to prevent the abuse of permits, especially concerning the importation of cars for resale. Zinara's Chief Executive, Nkosinathi Ncube, highlighted the collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to devise a solution to this pressing issue.

Advertisment

Addressing the Abuse of Exemptions

Ncube revealed that Zinara is in active discussions with its parent ministry to regulate the exemptions for government vehicles more effectively. This move comes after reports indicated that some individuals were exploiting these permits to import vehicles under the guise of government business, only to resell them within the country. "We are working with the parent ministry to regulate the exemption for government vehicles. We will also be getting feedback from the ministry on that issue," Ncube stated, emphasizing the need for a stringent regulatory framework.

Striving for Affordable Toll Fees

Advertisment

Beyond addressing exemptions, Ncube also spoke on efforts to make toll fees more affordable for motorists. Recognizing the impact of toll fees on the general cost of living, Zinara is working closely with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. "We believe that the toll fees are now commercially viable for the benefits of motorists," Ncube asserted, underscoring the organization's commitment to responsible collection and disbursement of funds to road authorities.

Commendations and Future Directions

Transport Minister Felix Mhona lauded Zinara's dedication and progress in tackling long-standing challenges within the road infrastructure sector. Mhona's praise highlighted the positive developments at Zinara, including the advancement of the e-tolling project. He encouraged the organization to continue exploring innovative ways to improve its operations, maximize revenue collection, eliminate leakages, and enhance the customer experience. In 2022, Zinara disbursed a significant sum to road authorities under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme, marking a notable achievement in its commitment to Zimbabwe's road infrastructure.

The regulatory steps taken by Zinara, in partnership with relevant ministries, signify a robust approach towards ensuring that exemptions for government vehicles serve their intended purpose without opening doors to exploitation. As the organization strives to balance affordability and viability in toll fee structures, its efforts are set to have a far-reaching impact on the efficiency of Zimbabwe's road infrastructure and the well-being of its motorists.