Zimdancehall artist, Seh Calaz, has lost the opportunity to receive a car gift from businessman Wicknell Chivayo following a critical message about Zanu-PF he posted on Facebook. The decision comes after Chivayo had initially pledged to buy cars for three musicians and a DJ, only to withdraw his offer to Calaz in response to his social media post.

In his post, Calaz voiced his disappointment with the lack of progress five months after the elections. He emphasized the issues plaguing his community and criticized Zanu-PF for not fulfilling their promises. This public critique of Zanu-PF did not sit well with Chivayo, prompting him to retract his generous offer.

Chivayo's Support for Zanu-PF

Chivayo, who recently splurged on a US$155,000 Mercedes Benz GLE500d for singer Sandra Ndebele, took offense at Calaz's remarks. He countered Calaz's evaluation, arguing that he personally witnessed the hard work of the second Republic and their billion-dollar projects. This disagreement with Calaz's assessment led Chivayo to redirect his generosity, choosing to gift a car to Ndebele instead of Calaz.

Chivayo's decision underscores the implications of publicly critiquing Zanu-PF. By withdrawing his offer, Chivayo asserted his right to spend his money as he sees fit, a move that serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of public criticism of Zanu-PF.