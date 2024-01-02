Zimbabwe’s Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023

The year 2023 was a tumultuous one for Zimbabwe, marked by a number of significant events that have left indelible marks on the nation’s psyche. The year began on a somber note with a horrific killing spree involving former CID officer Jaison Muvevi, who was charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.

Health Crisis and Political Controversy

As the nation grappled with the aftermath of the killings, it was hit by a cholera outbreak, which claimed over 200 lives and infected more than 13,000 people. The government’s handling of the outbreak drew widespread criticism, as did the controversial ‘Patriotic Bill’. This bill, enacted by the government, was seen as a threat to democracy, with critics arguing it allowed for undue governmental control and repression.

Power Struggles and Economic Developments

The political landscape was further rocked by the reappointment of Kembo Mohadi as Vice President, a move that drew controversy due to Mohadi’s previous resignation amid scandal. The internal power struggles within the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party further complicated the political scene, leading to recalls and by-elections. Amid all this, the nation saw hope in the form of a major economic development. The discovery of natural gas near the border with Mozambique has the potential to significantly impact the region’s energy sector.

High-Profile Trials and Extravagant Displays

The year also saw high-profile court cases, including the sentencing of Pius Mukandi for the murder of activist Moreblessing Ali, and the acquittal of Jacob Ngarivhume on charges of inciting public violence. On a different note, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s extravagant wedding sparked a debate on the disparity between the government’s austerity measures and the ostentatious displays of wealth by the political elite.

As Zimbabwe steps into 2024, the events of the past year have set the stage for a period of potential change and evolution. The country now waits with bated breath to see how these developments will shape its future.