Zimbabwe's 'Space Barons': The Crisis at Gweru's Mtapa Market

There's an escalating crisis in the heart of Gweru, Zimbabwe. The city's lifeblood, the bustling Mtapa fresh produce market, is under siege—but not from any conventional enemy. 'Space barons'—individuals believed to be linked to the ruling Zanu PF party—are allegedly extorting vendors, illegally allocating stalls, and collecting fees that rightfully belong to the city council.

Gweru City Council's Predicament

The Gweru City Council, charged with the task of maintaining and servicing the market, finds itself grappling with the actions of these unscrupulous individuals. The council's mandate is to ensure that the market operates smoothly while collecting revenue for public coffers. However, the space barons' aggressive tactics, which are reported to include violence and outright non-compliance, have made achieving this task a daunting challenge.

Privatizing the Market: A Potential Solution?

Mayor Martin Chivhoko, in response to the looming crisis, has indicated that the council is mulling over the idea of privatizing the market. This decision, if implemented, could potentially bring some semblance of order and ensure consistent revenue collection for the city council. The council initially set fees for vendors at the market between US50 cents to US$1 per day. However, the space barons are squeezing vendors for more—up to US$2 per week—without remitting the collected fees to the council.

A National Crisis

The issue is not confined to Gweru alone. Other Zimbabwean cities, including the capital Harare and the country's second-largest city, Bulawayo, are grappling with similar problems. The presence of these space barons is contributing to the proliferation of informal traders on the streets, leading to a complex web of illegal activities. Despite reports being lodged with the police and Zanu PF's open disavowal of such extortionist activities, the lack of arrests points to the possible influence of powerful figures within the party.

The Bigger Picture

Amid this crisis, the article also touches on the broader context. It mentions the relocation of vendors during the Covid-19 pandemic to align with the government's smart city concept, and the ongoing preparations for by-elections that were recently held. The situation at Mtapa Market is just one piece of the larger puzzle that is Zimbabwe's socio-political landscape, underscoring the intertwining of public services, political power, and the struggle for survival in a challenging economic environment.