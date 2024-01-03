Zimbabwe’s Second Republic Intervenes to Improve Urban Living Conditions

In Zimbabwe, the administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, popularly known as the Second Republic, has taken proactive steps to intervene in local urban authorities, aiming to enhance public health and basic services for residents. This decisive action is in response to the rapidly deteriorating conditions in urban areas, predominantly those governed by opposition-run councils.

Intervention to Improve Living Conditions

Mnangagwa’s administration is confronted with a host of challenges. These range from appalling road conditions and an inadequate water supply to uncollected garbage, resulting in the resurgence of diseases such as cholera and typhoid. In an unprecedented move, the central government has declared poor roads a national disaster and expanded its support for road repairs to urban areas.

Addressing Water Shortages and Public Health

Additionally, the administration has extended a borehole drilling program, initially intended for rural areas, to the high-density suburbs of Harare to address water shortages. The Environmental Management Agency has been entrusted with overseeing garbage collection, while various government initiatives focus on constructing dams, procuring water treatment chemicals, and conducting awareness campaigns to prevent disease spread.

Urban Renewal Projects

The government has given the green light to recycling projects and vehicle repairs for city services. Moreover, urban renewal is on the cards, with plans for new flats and treatment plants in the pipeline. Despite the opposition’s claims that the government’s negligence is the root cause of the service delivery crisis, President Mnangagwa maintains that the government will persist in its interventions to avert public health crises.

As Zimbabwe forges ahead, the Second Republic’s active intervention in improving living conditions signals a commitment to its citizens’ wellbeing. This approach, while not without its critics, represents a vital step towards restoring faith in public institutions and delivering the essential services that Zimbabweans need to thrive.