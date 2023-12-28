Zimbabwe’s Ruling Party Accused of School Facility Abuse: Artuz Report

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has unveiled a report revealing an alarming 230 counts of school facility misuse by the ruling political party, Zanu PF, and its affiliate Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ). This infringement, occurring in the lead-up to the disputed August elections, encompasses a range of abuses such as commandeering school buses for political rallies and coercing teachers into attending political events.

Classrooms Repurposed for Party Activities

The report throws light on a specific incident at Chidoma Primary School where students were abruptly sent home to make room for a Zanu PF rally. Classrooms, instead of being hubs of learning and creativity, were repurposed for party official meetings and even used as a makeshift kitchen. A similar scenario played out at Mutema Secondary School in Chipinge district and Mapfungautsi Primary School in Gokwe. Furthermore, teachers in the Matabeleland region reported being forced to attend Zanu PF ‘indoctrination workshops’ under the ‘Teachers4ED’ banner.

Violation of High Court Order and Children’s Rights

Such actions blatantly contravene a 2018 High Court order that strictly prohibits Zanu PF from exploiting educational environments for political gain. This ruling aligns with the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child that underscores the supreme importance of children’s best interests. Despite these stringent legal and ethical boundaries designed to shield educational settings from political manipulation, the Artuz report suggests an ongoing disregard for these protective measures.

Zanu PF’s Defense

Reacting to the allegations, Zanu PF’s director of information, Farai Marapira, staunchly defended their actions. He insisted that their activities were conducted within the confines of the law. However, the damning evidence brought forth by the Artuz report paints a different picture, raising serious questions about the respect for legal and ethical boundaries within Zimbabwe’s political landscape.