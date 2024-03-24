Zimbabwe's Muguti Warns Zanu PF Land Barons: Illegal Land Deals to Result in Jail Time

Addressing a critical issue within Zimbabwe's land distribution processes, Tafadzwa Muguti, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, has issued a strong warning against the misuse of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's name for illegal land allocations. This declaration was made in response to the activities of Zanu PF land barons in Mutare, emphasizing the government's commitment to lawful land distribution and the consequences of corruption.

Crackdown on Illegal Land Allocation

Muguti's remarks were made during a feedback meeting with Gimboki residents, highlighting the government's resolve to tackle the issue head-on. The focus was on the recent suspension of five Zanu PF Mutare District Co-ordination Committee members involved in the unauthorized distribution of land. Muguti underscored the importance of adhering to legal procedures for land acquisition, stressing that no individual's political or social standing would shield them from prosecution. The move signals a broader crackdown on corruption and illegal land dealings within the country.

Restoring Order and Legality

The government's stance, as articulated by Muguti, is clear: corruption and lawlessness, especially in land distribution, will not be tolerated. By directly addressing the residents and officials in Mutare, Muguti laid out the correct channels for land acquisition, pointing out the roles of the Minister of State, Mayor, and Town Clerk in the process. This approach aims to restore order and ensure that land distribution occurs transparently and legally, with proper documentation and adherence to designated land use plans.

Community and Political Response

Following Muguti's warning, Tawanda Mukodza, Zanu PF Manicaland province chairperson, echoed the call for party members to follow established procedures in stand allocations. The emphasis was on the consequences of deviating from the law, highlighting the government's commitment to rectifying past abuses and ensuring that future land allocations are conducted properly. The collective message from government and party officials is a call to action for lawful and transparent practices in land distribution.

As Zimbabwe grapples with issues of illegal land distribution, the government's firm stance serves as a reminder of the importance of legality and order in national development processes. Muguti's warning not only aims to halt current illegal activities but also to set a precedent for how land issues are handled moving forward, ensuring that land distribution benefits the nation as a whole, free from corruption and misuse.