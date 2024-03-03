Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa Faces Party Fissures Amid Third Term Ambitions and Economic Crisis

Amid Zimbabwe's deepening economic turmoil, President Emmerson Mnangagwa grapples with dwindling support within his ruling Zanu PF party, as factions led by his deputy Constantino Chiwenga vie to thwart his pursuit of a third presidential term. The internal strife, reaching down to the party's grassroots, comes at a time when the nation's citizens face escalating poverty levels.

Zanu PF's internal battles have led to the halt of district coordinating committee elections scheduled for this year, signaling a significant rift within the party's ranks. Mnangagwa's attempt to consolidate power for a third term bid has sparked strategic positioning among Chiwenga-aligned members, aiming to secure influential party roles and counter Mnangagwa's aspirations. Despite Zanu PF's parliamentary majority, Mnangagwa's constitutional amendment plans require a national referendum, adding another layer of complexity to his political ambitions.

Mnangagwa's Leadership Challenges

The president's leadership has been marked by a series of dismissals aimed at quelling perceived disloyalty, including high-profile firings such as former War Veterans minister Christopher Mutsvangwa and Airforce of Zimbabwe boss Elson Moyo. These actions, coupled with Mnangagwa's public displays of frustration, underscore the heightened tensions and suspicions of sabotage within the party's echelons. Furthermore, the Zanu PF youth league's public endorsement of Mnangagwa for a 2030 term has intensified the political landscape's fractious nature.

Political analyst Sydicks Muradzikwa warns that Mnangagwa's focus on extending his tenure could undermine democratic institutions and provoke public unrest, exacerbating the country's economic instability. The potential for international isolation looms, as attempts to alter term limits often draw global condemnation. Amidst these challenges, Mnangagwa's allies have ramped up efforts to garner support, distributing basic commodities branded with his image to demonstrate loyalty amidst the party's fractious state.

The unfolding drama within Zanu PF and Mnangagwa's administration poses significant questions about Zimbabwe's political future and its impact on the nation's already strained economy. As factionalism threatens to further destabilize the ruling party, the broader implications for democratic governance and international relations remain a critical concern for observers and citizens alike.