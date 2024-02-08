Zimbabwe's ZANU PF Accused of Political Manipulation, Threatening Democracy

In the heart of southern Africa, Zimbabwe's political landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. The ruling party, ZANU PF, has been accused of manipulating the political system to secure an overwhelming two-thirds majority in Parliament, a move that threatens the democratic gains of the 2013 Constitution.

ZANU PF's tactics include the illegitimate recalls of legitimately elected Members of Parliament, a strategy designed to undermine the opposition and consolidate power. This manipulation of the political system harks back to Kenya's single-party era under the Kenya African National Union (KANU), which stifled economic development and hindered democratic progress.

Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution, a symbol of political stability, economic development, and nation-building, now hangs in the balance. The ruling party's dominance has led to the outlawing of the main opposition's activities and the recall of their MPs by individuals with unclear authority.

The Specter of a De Facto One-Party State

As Zimbabwe moves towards a de facto one-party state, the consequences are far-reaching. Unchecked government power can lead to potential dictatorship, corruption, political apathy, and human rights abuses.

The February 3, 2024, by-elections in the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency serve as a stark example of this growing voter apathy. With the main opposition party's activities outlawed, only 20% of registered voters turned out, a worrying sign for the future of democracy in Zimbabwe.

The Architecture of Dominance

ZANU PF's dominance is not a mere product of electoral success. It is the result of a multi-pronged strategy that includes electoral manipulation, crushing opposition, influencing the judiciary, and controlling resources and patronage.

The 2023 National Assembly election results, where ZANU PF secured 196 out of 210 seats, highlight this alarming trend. The erosion of democratic norms and the slide towards one-party dominance have serious implications for governance, nation-building, and human rights.