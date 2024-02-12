Zimbabwe's CZI Hosts Crucial Symposium to Tackle Economic Challenges

As Zimbabwe gears up to confront the economic challenges of the year and beyond, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) is set to host a crucial economic and business symposium. Scheduled for 15 February 2024 in Harare, the event was initially slated for the previous week but has been rescheduled to accommodate an array of influential speakers and authorities.

A Symposium to Shape the Economic Landscape

With the aim of fostering dialogue and collaboration, the symposium will bring together key sectors such as mining, manufacturing, retail, and agriculture. The event, which will take place at the prestigious Meikles Hotel in Harare, promises to be a platform for engaging discussions on pertinent issues affecting the Zimbabwean economy.

Policy Outlook, Commodity Prices, and the Global Impact

Among the topics to be addressed at the symposium are the policy outlook and its potential implications, as well as the effects of El Niño on commodity prices. Participants will also delve into the regional and global outlook and their anticipated consequences on Zimbabwe's economic landscape. As the country continues to grapple with rampant corruption, these discussions will take on added significance.

The Role of Government and Private Sector Representatives

Underlining the importance of collaboration between various stakeholders, CZI President Mr. Kurai Matsheza emphasized the need to engage with authorities on pressing economic matters. Government and private sector representatives will participate in the symposium, ensuring a comprehensive and diverse range of perspectives.

Addressing the Scourge of Corruption

In light of recent concerns raised at the National Economic Symposium, the issue of corruption and its detrimental effects on the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe will likely be a focal point of discussions. The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has previously uncovered institutionalized corruption across 14 government departments, further highlighting the urgency of addressing this pressing issue.

As Zimbabwe seeks to navigate the complexities of its economic environment, the upcoming symposium represents a vital opportunity for key stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and forge a path forward. By fostering collaboration and transparency, the event aims to contribute to a more robust and resilient economy for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.