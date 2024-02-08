Zimbabwe's Chief Charumbira Denies Gukurahundi Atrocities Were Genocide

In a provocative statement that has sent shockwaves across Zimbabwe, Chief Fortune Charumbira, the deputy president of the Chiefs Council, has denied that the Gukurahundi atrocities of the 1980s constituted genocide. This declaration, made despite estimates of over 20,000 deaths, has sparked a firestorm of controversy and grief in the Matabeleland region and beyond.

A Painful Past Resurfaces

The Gukurahundi atrocities, a dark chapter in Zimbabwe's history, were marked by the mass killings of civilians in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces during the 1980s. North Korea-trained soldiers perpetrated these heinous acts, which included widespread torture, rape, and other sexual offenses. The scars of this brutal era run deep, and the pain is still raw for many survivors and their families.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has allocated a budget to address the issue, but the road to healing and reconciliation is long and fraught with challenges. Chief Charumbira's recent remarks have only added fuel to the fire, with various stakeholders in the Matabeleland region condemning his denial of the genocide classification.

A Divisive Statement

Charumbira's statement has been met with disbelief and anger by civic groups, human rights activists, and survivors of the atrocities. They argue that his comments are insensitive and hinder the national healing process. By referring to the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo's views and drawing comparisons with international debates over the classification of genocide, Charumbira has sparked a fierce debate that threatens to reopen old wounds.

The chief's stance on the genocide has also been criticized for its lack of remorse and acknowledgment of the suffering endured by the victims and their families. His warning to the media not to classify the killings as genocide until the hearings are concluded has further fueled skepticism around the proposed hearings and the government's commitment to truth and justice.

The Long Road to Healing

The government of Zimbabwe initiated a process in February 2019 to address the Gukurahundi issue, led by traditional leaders. This process includes full disclosure of the number of victims and possible compensation for their families. However, stakeholders emphasize the importance of involving both victims and perpetrators in the process and acknowledge that resolution may take several years.