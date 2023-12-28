en English
Politics

Zimbabwean Diaspora in UK Petitions British PM over Human Rights Abuses

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
United Kingdom-based Zimbabweans have petitioned British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, calling upon the UK government to diplomatically engage with Zimbabwean authorities over the ongoing human rights abuses in the African nation. The petition, backed by an array of diaspora pressure groups, underscores the deteriorating political climate in Zimbabwe, with a particular spotlight on the abduction and murder of opposition activists.

Activist Groups and Individuals Unite in Petition

Among the notable petitioners are exiled Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni, members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), and leaders from other Zimbabwean diaspora organizations. The group submitted their petition to both the British Prime Minister and the South African embassy in London, emphasizing the critical need for international pressure.

Evidence of Human Rights Abuses

Activist Simbarashe Jingo underscored the urgency of the situation, citing specific incidents of abductions and killings, including the recent murder of CCC activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya, allegedly by state agents. The kidnapping and subsequent torture of former opposition MP James Chidhakwa was also presented as evidence of the state’s violation of its citizens’ constitutional rights.

Persistent Political Victimization

Protesters expressed concern over the ongoing detention of opposition politician Job Sikhala, viewing it as a manifestation of political victimization. The case of Patrick Nabanyama, an MDC activist who has been missing since 2000, was also brought to the table, symbolizing the long-standing issue of politically motivated disappearances.

The escalating political and economic crises in Zimbabwe have triggered a mass exodus, with thousands of citizens seeking refuge in other countries. This petition is a cry for help, a plea for the international community to intervene and help restore the constitutional rights and freedoms of Zimbabweans.

Politics United Kingdom Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

