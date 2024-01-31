Zimbabwe: Zanu PF Officials Arrested Over Fertiliser Theft Allegations

In a startling turn of events in Zimbabwe's Manicaland province, five officials of the ruling Zanu PF party found themselves under arrest, accused of pilfering 27 bags of fertiliser intended for a Presidential farming inputs scheme in the Mutasa district. The inputs, designed to assist local farmers, were allegedly stolen, triggering outrage among both villagers and excluded Agritex officials. While the officials were later released, the incident has sparked a heated debate about the handling of the scheme's resources.

Allegations and Denials

The theft was reported by Agritex officials and villagers who expressed discontentment with the distribution of the inputs. They alleged that the arrested Zanu PF officials had taken advantage of their positions to siphon off the fertilisers. The officials, however, were released later, but not without a stain on their reputations.

When reached for comment, a Zanu PF councillor declined to speak on the matter. The Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, on the other hand, committed to inquiring further about the incident, suggesting that investigations are underway.

Washington Ziwiwi, Zanu PF's District Coordination Committee chairperson in Mutasa, vehemently denied the allegations of theft by party members. He suggested that the incident was a result of an administrative error and accused the opposition of attempting to smear the reputation of the party officials. His denials, however, have done little to quell the storm of controversy surrounding the incident.

Corruption Controversy

This incident adds to an already tense situation in Zimbabwe, where the Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, and Effie Zituta are facing potential arrest for allegedly corrupt distribution of fertilizer inputs to villagers in Chipinge South. The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has been pulled into the fray, highlighting the growing concerns of corrupt practices in farming inputs distribution.

The controversy has shed light on previous scandals involving Zituta and the history of corruption issues in the ministry. It has also drawn attention to what many perceive as partisan distribution of Presidential inputs by the government. This case has proven to be more than just a local issue; it is a stark reminder of the broader issues at play in Zimbabwean politics and governance.