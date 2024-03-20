Zimbabwe Surpasses 220,000 Housing Units Target, Eyes One Million by 2025

Amidst ambitious national development goals, Zimbabwe has significantly surpassed its initial target of 220,000 housing units, setting a new goal of achieving one million houses by 2025. This achievement is part of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), under the vision of President Mnangagwa, aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into an empowered upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Exceeding Expectations

The NDS1 mid-term review disclosed a remarkable progress with 344,068 flats and houses completed by December 2022. Honourable Daniel Garwe, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister, announced this milestone during the Smart Cities and Devolution Master Class 2024. He emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing housing delivery and introduced a new ambitious target of one million housing units by 2025. This progress not only demonstrates the government's capability in housing delivery but also instills hope for the realization of Vision 2030.

Policy Reforms and Strategic Partnerships

According to Minister Garwe, the success in the housing sector is partly due to the government's comprehensive approach, which includes policy reforms, infrastructure investment, and strategic partnerships. He highlighted the government's initiative to introduce an urban policy aimed at streamlining regulatory processes and promoting sustainable land use. The policy seeks to empower local authorities and foster collaboration between the public and private sectors, ensuring a cohesive approach towards urban development and housing provision.

Towards Smart Cities and Sustainable Development

The journey towards achieving smart cities is riddled with challenges, including financial constraints and institutional barriers. Minister Garwe stressed the importance of innovativeness and a collaborative approach to overcome these obstacles. By leveraging the strengths of government, academia, civil society, and the private sector, Zimbabwe aims to realize its vision for smart cities that are sustainable, resilient, and prosperous. This vision aligns with the country's broader goals of economic empowerment and inclusivity.

Zimbabwe's achievement in the housing sector represents a significant milestone towards the realization of Vision 2030. By exceeding its initial housing units target and setting a more ambitious goal, the country demonstrates its commitment to providing adequate housing and fostering urban development. The introduction of an urban policy and the focus on smart cities further underscore the government's proactive approach to addressing urbanization challenges and ensuring sustainable development. As Zimbabwe continues on this path, the collective efforts of all stakeholders will be crucial in building a brighter future for its cities and citizens.