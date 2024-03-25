Zimbabwe Opposition Demands Law for Land Tenure Security Amid Villager Evictions

In a significant move that could reshape land rights in Zimbabwe, Clifford Hlatywayo, a legislator from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has called for the enactment of a law that would guarantee security of tenure for all lands. This proposal comes in the wake of recent evictions of villagers from their communal lands, sparking a nationwide debate on land rights and the security of tenure.

Advertisment

Raising the Motion for Change

Last week, Hlatywayo raised a motion in Parliament, advocating for a legislative overhaul to ensure land tenure security. He criticized the current Communal Lands Act for not granting title deeds to rural communities, leaving them vulnerable to arbitrary evictions. "The government should enact a law providing security of tenure to all the land, including communal land, in line with Section 292 of the Constitution," Hlatywayo argued, emphasizing the need for legal reforms that align with both national objectives and international human rights standards.

Impact of Current Legislation

Advertisment

The recent evictions, justified by the government under the pretext of combating illegal land occupations, have put the spotlight on the limitations of the Communal Lands Act. Hlatywayo's proposal seeks to address these shortcomings by granting rural communities title deeds, thereby fostering investment and development opportunities. Moreover, he highlighted the importance of aligning land laws with the right to development as stipulated under Section 13 of the Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

International Norms and the Way Forward

Hlatywayo's call for reform is grounded in international law and the principles upheld by the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, which advocate for the recognition and protection of communities' traditional and collective ownership of land. By introducing a law that secures land tenure, Zimbabwe has the potential to protect its citizens from forced evictions and promote sustainable development. This legislative push reflects a growing awareness of the need to harmonize national laws with international standards, ensuring that all Zimbabweans have the right to secure, develop, and benefit from their land.

As Zimbabwe grapples with the challenges of land tenure security, Hlatywayo's motion in Parliament marks a critical step towards legal and social reforms. By advocating for the rights of rural communities and aligning with international norms, this proposed legislation could pave the way for more equitable land distribution and use, ensuring that all citizens have a stake in the country's future.