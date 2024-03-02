Moreblessing Ali's Burial Spotlights Crisis in Zimbabwe's CCC, Democracy Struggle

Harare, Mar 2 (AP) - Nearly two years after her tragic death, Zimbabwean opposition activist Moreblessing Ali was finally laid to rest in a ceremony that underscored the deepening crisis within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Ali, a 46-year-old CCC member, was abducted and murdered in May 2022, a crime that has since exacerbated the party's internal conflicts and its struggle against the ruling ZANU-PF's repressive tactics.

The CCC, once seen as a beacon of hope for many Zimbabweans desiring change, is now grappling with significant internal strife. Following the controversial elections in August last year, where the opposition narrowly lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the party has been unable to maintain its unity. Allegations of imposters within its ranks and the subsequent departure of key figures, including its leader Nelson Chamisa, have left the party fragmented. This division was palpable at Ali's burial, where clashes among different factions were reported, highlighting the party's current vulnerability.

A Symbol of Political Struggle

Moreblessing Ali's death has become a symbol of the political struggle in Zimbabwe, with many viewing her as a martyr for democracy. Job Sikhala, a former CCC official and family lawyer, emphasized that Ali's death would not be in vain, suggesting it could inspire a renewed fight for justice and democratic governance in Zimbabwe. However, the low turnout at her burial and the visible decline in the CCC's cohesion paint a bleak picture of the opposition's capacity to challenge the ruling party's dominance.

As the CCC continues to fracture, concerns are growing about the future of democracy in Zimbabwe. The ruling ZANU-PF party has regained its two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament, effectively governing without significant opposition. This development, coupled with Mnangagwa's increasingly authoritarian rule, has led some to fear that Zimbabwe is moving towards a one-party state. The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference has expressed concerns over democracy's slow death in the country, underscoring the critical juncture at which Zimbabwe's political landscape currently stands.

The burial of Moreblessing Ali not only marked the end of a prolonged period of mourning for her family but also served as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the opposition in Zimbabwe. With the CCC at a crossroads, the path ahead is fraught with uncertainty, raising questions about the possibility of reinvigorating the fight for democratic governance in the face of growing authoritarianism.