Zimbabwe Allocates 5% National Revenue to Local Authorities for UN Development Goals

In a significant policy shift, Zimbabwe's government has committed to allocating at least 5% of its national revenues to provincial and local authorities. This move aims to accelerate the nation's progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as announced by Paul Damasane, the deputy chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, during the Zimbabwe United Nations Sustainable Development Co-operation Framework (ZUNSDCF) result groups’ joint annual review meeting.

Strategic Devolution for Sustainable Development

The decision to devolve a portion of national revenue to lower levels of government marks a strategic effort to empower provincial and local authorities. By channeling funds directly to these entities, the government intends to enable them to contribute more effectively to their own development agendas. Damasane emphasized the initiative's focus on equipping people and authorities at the grassroots level with the necessary skills and resources to transition from beneficiaries to active economic participants.

United Nations Support and Challenges

During the same meeting, United Nations resident and humanitarian co-ordinator, Edward Kallon, underscored the importance of the annual review process and urged the Zimbabwean government to take its commitments seriously. He acknowledged the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but highlighted the urgent need for intensified actions to get the SDGs back on track. Kallon pointed out that only 15% of the SDG targets in Zimbabwe are on course, with many showing signs of regression.

Future Prospects and Actions

Looking ahead, the emphasis will be on adopting new and adaptive strategies to address the identified challenges effectively. The aim is to ensure the realization of the National Development Strategy 1 objectives as Zimbabwe progresses towards Vision 2030. Through robust monitoring and reporting mechanisms, the country seeks to measure its impact, learn from its experiences, and drive meaningful change for its citizens, aspiring to a future where substantial progress towards the SDGs is a reality.

This pivotal move by the Zimbabwean government, supported by the United Nations, represents a hopeful step towards sustainable development and improved governance. It acknowledges the critical role of provincial and local authorities in achieving national development goals and sets a precedent for other nations striving to fulfill their commitments to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.