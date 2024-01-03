Zeliangrong Statehood Working Committee: A Beacon of Hope for Zeliangrong Aspirations

In a profound call to solidarity, the Zeliangrong Statehood Working Committee (ZSWC) has urged religious leaders and followers of various faiths to channel their prayers towards the resolution of the longstanding Zeliangrong political issues. These issues are presently the subject of high-stakes discussions with the Government of India. The ZSWC, a coalition of leaders hailing from different Zeliangrong civil society organizations (CSOs), is a beacon of hope for the Zeliangrong community, carrying forth the statehood aspirations of historical figures Haipou Jadonang and Rani Gaidinliu.

ZSWC: A Unifying Force for Zeliangrong Aspirations

Consolidating the Zeliangrong community’s bid for statehood, the ZSWC was formed on June 25, 2023. The committee officially began its operations on October 10, 2023, in Guwahati. It includes prominent members such as CR Zeliang and Gwangphun Gangmei, who are united by a common vision for Zeliangrong statehood. This vision encompasses Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, regions that are home to substantial Zeliangrong populations.

Building on the Legacy of the Zeliangrong United Front

The ZSWC’s inception and mission are underpinned by the progress and achievements of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), which has previously entered a ceasefire agreement with the Government of India. This agreement paved the way for peaceful and democratic dialogues, setting a precedent for non-violent conflict resolution. The ZSWC aims to build upon this legacy, pushing forward the Zeliangrong political agenda with renewed vigor and determination.

Unity, Inclusiveness, and Collective Effort: The ZSWC Mantra

At the heart of the ZSWC’s approach is a commitment to unity, inclusiveness, and collective effort. Recognizing the diversity and richness of the Zeliangrong community, the committee has actively sought consultations with leaders, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), experts, and intellectuals. These efforts are geared towards fostering a united front and advancing discussions with the government, thereby inching closer to the realization of Zeliangrong statehood.