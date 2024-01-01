Zelenskyy Outlines Ukraine’s 2024 Objectives Amid Conflict with Russia

In an exclusive interview with The Economist, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has provided a comprehensive depiction of Ukraine’s strategic objectives for the year 2024 in the face of the continuing conflict with Russia. Zelenskyy stressed the paramount importance of safeguarding the eastern areas of Ukraine and preserving key urban centres from Russian incursions.

Challenges Ahead: Military Aid and Diplomatic Backing

President Zelenskyy discussed the hurdles the Ukrainian military is confronting, underscoring the necessity for ongoing military aid and the critical role of international diplomatic endorsement in countering Russian belligerence. The President highlighted the country’s long-term objectives, which encompass ensuring the nation’s sovereignty, territorial wholeness, and the security of its citizens.

Reclaiming Occupied Territories: A Complex Endeavor

While it is evident that Ukraine is committed to reclaiming all territories currently under Russian occupation, President Zelenskyy acknowledged the intricate nature of this endeavor and the requirement for robust resilience and resources to accomplish these ambitious objectives. Despite the complexities, this interview reflects Ukraine’s unwavering determination to maintain its defense efforts.

International Partnerships: A Key Role in the Conflict

In the backdrop of this ongoing conflict, the critical role of international alliances cannot be overstated. Ukraine’s endeavors are significantly bolstered by the support it receives from its international allies. Belgium, the present president of the European Union, has delineated its priorities for the next six months, which includes a firm commitment to persist in its support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. This international support, both in terms of diplomatic backing and military aid, is essential for Ukraine’s defense strategy.