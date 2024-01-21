Zelenskyy Discusses Challenges of Holding Elections During Martial Law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a revealing interview with Channel 4 News, has elucidated the complications of conducting presidential elections during martial law. Zelenskyy highlighted that the current law automatically suspends elections in these circumstances, and that he has not delayed them of his own accord.

The Role of Verkhovna Rada

The responsibility for sanctioning elections lies with the Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. However, the prevalent law strictly forbids any institutions from proceeding with elections during a state of war. This creates a legal impasse, halting the democratic process while the nation is under martial law.

Logistical Concerns

Zelenskyy has also shed light on the logistical challenges involved in conducting elections during such times. With millions of Ukrainian citizens currently residing abroad and a conspicuous absence of infrastructure for online voting, the feasibility of holding fair and inclusive elections is in question.

Unprecedented Challenge

Despite the legal and practical hurdles, Zelenskyy voiced his willingness to hold elections if it were feasible. He acknowledged the necessity of changes in both circumstances and law before elections can take place. The president's stance reflects the intricate realities of Ukrainian democracy under siege, presenting an unprecedented challenge that demands unique solutions.