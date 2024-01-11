Zelenskyy Calls for Collective Effort to End Putin’s Aggression; Lithuania Pledges Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, amid a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, issued a powerful proclamation about the unresolved war with Russia. The Ukrainian leader asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to terminate the war unless forcibly interrupted. He cautioned that the conflict would maintain its upward trajectory unless “we all end him together,” an allusion to the united effort required to curb Putin’s hostility.

Zelenskyy’s Warning to Neighbouring Countries

In his speech, Zelenskyy voiced apprehensions that if Ukraine falls, neighbouring nations like Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Moldova could be subsequent targets for Russian expansion. Despite the hurdles, Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine is not under any strain from international associates to halt its defence and has not received any official indications in this regard.

Lithuania’s Support to Ukraine

President Nauseda, representing Lithuania, pledged sustained backing for Ukraine, declaring a 200-million-euro military aid package. This assistance includes ammunition, generators, detonation systems, and armoured personnel carriers, as well as training for Ukrainian soldiers. This support forms part of Lithuania’s commitment to assist Ukraine on military, political, and economic fronts.

Increasing Concerns Amidst the Ongoing Conflict

As the conflict approaches its third year, there are growing concerns about the speed of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. There are differing opinions among Western allies regarding additional financial support to Kyiv. Zelenskyy’s visit to Lithuania marks the beginning of his tour of former Soviet republics, seeking support and solidarity in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.