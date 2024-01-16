Zelenskyy Appeals for Global Action Against Putin at Davos Forum

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a sobering account of the cascading effects of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions on global peace and stability. The Ukrainian leader's address came as a plea for continued military and humanitarian aid, standing against the backdrop of growing war fatigue and impending elections that could sway support for Kyiv.

Zelenskyy’s Call to Action

In his address, Zelenskyy dubbed Putin a 'predator' whose appetite for conflict will not be sated with a 'frozen' state of war. The Ukrainian leader urged political and corporate leaders to enforce sanctions against Russia, help rebuild Ukraine, and push forward the peace process. He announced that Switzerland would host a global peace summit, to which all leaders who respect international law were invited.

Appeal for Greater Aid

Amidst rising concerns about donor fatigue in the West, Zelenskyy highlighted the need to rebuild Ukraine's economy. He urged the European Union and the United States to provide more significant aid and support to Ukraine. Zelenskyy also emphasized the urgency of proactive action and sanctions to prevent the expansion of the war.

Global Implications of Putin’s Actions

Zelenskyy warned that Putin's actions, which have replaced years of peace with pain and crisis, affect not just Ukraine, but the entire world. He criticized the West's failure to sanction Russia's nuclear industry, especially after Putin's seizure of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in 2022. Zelenskyy cautioned that if the war is deemed contained within Ukraine's borders, it could easily spread, thereby posing a threat to wider international security.

Reactions and Responses

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated bipartisan support for additional funding for Ukraine but stressed the urgency of securing these funds. On the other hand, Putin declared the impossibility of relinquishing military gains in Ukraine and criticized Ukraine's peace proposals as prohibitive. Both Russia and Ukraine continue to accuse each other of risking the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.