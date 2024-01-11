en English
Europe

Zelensky Urges Air-Defense Support on Baltic Tour Amid Russian Aggression

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:12 pm EST
In a quest for steadfast support and enhanced air-defence systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embarked on a tour of the Baltic states—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—on January 10, 2024. The tour, kickstarted unexpectedly in Vilnius, Lithuania, focused on the escalating conflict with Russia and marked Zelensky’s first official trip abroad in 2024.

Amidst the backdrop of intense Russian aerial strikes, Zelensky underscored the urgent necessity for modern air-defence systems for Ukraine. He pointed out that the indecisive Western aid was inadvertently fueling Russia’s audacity in the ongoing conflict, thus stressing the importance of continued military support from allies. Despite the relentless shelling, Ukraine successfully obliterated 70% of the 500 devices recently deployed by Russia, demonstrating its resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Zelensky’s Stark Warning

Zelensky, during his visit, issued a stark warning about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions that, he believes, stretch beyond Ukraine. He suggested that if Russia’s advances are not collectively curtailed, other nations, including the Baltic states and Moldova, may be next in line. The war, he emphasized, would not cease until there is a united front to counter Putin’s aggression, thereby appealing for solidarity in tackling Russian belligerence.

The Baltic nations, all former Soviet republics and now members of the EU and NATO, have shown staunch support for Ukraine. Lithuania, in particular, pledged nearly 1.4% of its GDP to Ukraine, making it the largest donor relative to its economy, according to the German-based Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Estonia and Latvia followed suit with commitments amounting to 1.3% and 1.1% of their GDPs, respectively. Despite the European Union’s 50 billion euro aid package currently being impeded by Hungary’s veto and the divided stance of the US Congress on additional aid, Baltic leaders have expressed their unwavering support. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas articulated the need for sustained aid during these crucial times.

0
Europe Politics Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

