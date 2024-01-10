Zelensky’s Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is on an urgent diplomatic mission, traversing the Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Amid escalating conflict with Russia, Zelensky’s tour seeks to bolster support for his embattled nation, with a particular emphasis on securing modern air-defence systems.

Strengthening Alliances Amid Crisis

In an unexpected stop in Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, Zelensky underscored the urgency of the situation. He cautioned that Western reticence in aiding Ukraine is only serving to fortify Russia’s resolve. Zelensky’s stark warning suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambition extends beyond Ukraine, hinting at potential threats to the Baltic countries and Moldova if Russia’s expansionist goals go unchecked.

Baltic Support and the Challenges Ahead

As former Soviet republics now part of the EU and NATO, the Baltic nations have consistently backed Ukraine. Zelensky’s 2024 inaugural foreign tour comes at a critical juncture, with Russia intensifying its offensive. Recent attacks saw the deployment of 500 devices, 70% of which Ukraine asserts to have neutralised. However, aid from Ukraine’s allies is facing internal roadblocks. An EU aid package worth 50 billion euros is currently impeded by Hungary’s veto, and the US Congress is divided on the question of additional assistance.

Unwavering Commitment Amid Declining Aid

Despite these obstacles, Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda pledged unwavering support “until victory”. He made reference to the imminent delivery of M577 armored vehicles as part of a 200-million-euro military aid package. Lithuania leads in donations relative to GDP, with Estonia and Latvia also making substantial contributions. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna reaffirmed Estonia’s steadfast commitment to Ukraine, while Latvia has trained 3,000 Ukrainian troops and promises to continue providing military equipment and training.

However, a report from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy indicated a sharp drop in aid to Ukraine between August and October 2023. This decline raises concerns about the sustainability of Western support in a protracted conflict scenario.