Zelensky Tours Baltic States Seeking Support Amid Wavering Western Backing

On January 10, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embarked on a tour of the Baltic states, commencing with an unanticipated visit to Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius. His journey, encompassing stops in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, is a bid to fortify support among these nations, all of which are former Soviet republics and now members of both the EU and NATO.

Amid Wavering Western Support, Zelensky Seeks Aid

The tour comes at a time when concerns are rising about diminishing backing from other Western allies, reflected in Zelensky's emphasis on the urgent need for modern air-defense systems in Ukraine. He warns that Western reluctance to provide aid is only serving to embolden Russia.

His statements come as Ukraine continues to withstand intense shelling from Russia. Zelensky reported that Ukraine had neutralized 70 percent of the 500 devices Russia recently deployed in attacks, underscoring the importance of air-defense systems, a resource Ukraine is currently lacking.

Declining Aid and Persistent Conflict

During his visit, Zelensky noted a significant reduction in the aid promised to Ukraine, with a nearly 90 percent drop from August to October 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. This represents the lowest point in aid since the onset of the war, with a major EU aid package being delayed and US aid dwindling. Nevertheless, the Baltic states have remained steadfast in their support.

Lithuania, the largest donor relative to its GDP, along with Estonia and Latvia, have consistently shown their support. The leaders of these countries have expressed their commitment to assisting Ukraine, including providing military aid and training for Ukrainian soldiers.

Impact on the Baltic States

Zelensky's visit and call for support carry implications for the Baltic states, particularly as he warned that countries like Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Moldova could be the next targets of Russian aggression. His plea for aid comes at a critical juncture, when Ukraine's conflict with Russia has taken a toll on the nation, and the support from Western allies is more crucial than ever.