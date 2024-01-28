Zelensky Family Income Drops Amid Russia Conflict, Assets Remain Stable

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's family income saw a significant dip in 2022, dropping from an impressive 11 million hryvnias in 2021 to a relatively modest 3.7 million. This information surfaced from the official statement of assets published on the Office of the President's website. The primary cause for this financial contraction has been attributed to the suspension of lease agreements within Ukraine, a consequence of the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Despite the decrease in income, President Zelensky remains a strong player in the trademark sector. In 2021, the President successfully completed a whopping 22 trademark registrations, asserting his dominance in this space. However, the family's cash balance didn't fare as well. It witnessed a reduction of about 1.8 million hryvnias by the end of 2022.

No Major Shifts in Assets and Real Estate

The financial turnover didn't significantly affect other aspects of the Zelensky family's wealth. The assets, real estate holdings, and vehicle ownership remained relatively constant in 2021 and 2022, with no major changes or acquisitions reported.

In a broader political context, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine recently enacted a law concerning the restoration of electronic declarations during martial law, which President Zelensky signed. This law mandates the submission of income and asset declarations for 2021 and 2022 and calls for the resumption of special inspections. Military personnel are granted a 90-day window post-conflict or demobilization to submit their e-declarations.