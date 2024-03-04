ZAYODA Commends Bauchi State's Efforts Towards Establishing Zaar Chiefdom, Urges Youth Support

In a significant development for the Zaar community in Bauchi State, the Zaar Youth Development Association (ZAYODA), Bogoro Branch, has publicly commended the Bauchi State Government for its proactive steps towards the establishment of the much-anticipated Zaar Chiefdom. During its 2024 First Quarter meeting held on March 3, 2024, ZAYODA issued a communique highlighting the government's engagement with all factions within Zaar land as a pivotal move for the chiefdom's realization.

Community Development and Youth Empowerment

The meeting, attended by key members of ZAYODA, outlined several resolutions addressing the current economic challenges faced by the community, particularly the youth. The association emphasized the importance of agriculture, education, and skill acquisition as means to combat idleness, hunger, and poverty among Zaar youths. Furthermore, the commendation of Bauchi State Government's efforts, under the leadership of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, was notable. Projects such as the construction of the Mallar-Lusa-Bogoro road, Boi-Tapshin road, and the newly awarded Boi-Gambar-Sara-Marti-Lere roads were specifically mentioned for their potential to significantly enhance the region's development.

Call for Peace and Cooperation

The communique also addressed the concerns over activities that could lead to violence or disrupt peace within the community. ZAYODA strongly urged its members to seek peaceful resolutions and work closely with established institutions and authorities rather than resorting to self-help methods. The association also took a stand against initiatives that exclude community leadership, advocating for inclusivity and collaboration to ensure the success of youth-focused programs and activities.

Supporting Government Initiatives

One of the key resolutions from the meeting was the call for the youth to support and cooperate with the government in its developmental projects. This gesture is seen as crucial for the smooth implementation of projects and the overall progress of the Zaar community. ZAYODA's leadership, represented by Comrade Yawa Habila Ndit, the chairman of the Bogoro Branch, signed the communique, solidifying the association's commitment to supporting the government's initiatives and fostering a collaborative environment for the benefit of the community.

As this initiative unfolds, the establishment of the Zaar Chiefdom promises not only to redefine the area's administrative landscape but also to usher in a new era of development and unity among its people. The proactive stance of ZAYODA and the government's willingness to engage with the community set a commendable example of how collaboration can pave the way for significant societal advancements. This development is a beacon of hope for not only the Zaar community but also other regions aspiring for similar recognition and growth.