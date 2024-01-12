ZAWAPA President Criticizes UPND Government’s Handling of KCM

In a recent statement, Howard Kunda, President of the Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA), has criticized the United Party for National Development (UPND) government’s handling of issues related to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM). Kunda expressed doubts about Vedanta’s capacity to run the mining firm and warned that Zambians will never fully benefit from mines run by foreigners. These comments highlight the concerns surrounding the management of Zambia’s mining industry, which is vital to the country’s economy.

Kunda’s Critique of Government Handling

Kunda’s critique implies a lack of systematic or orderly procedure in the UPND government’s approach to managing the situation with KCM. He accused the PF Government of mishandling the KCM issue and emphasized the complexity and capital-intensive nature of the mining industry.

False Hope and the Need for a Methodical Approach

The ZAWAPA president further criticized the government for giving false hope to citizens regarding the handling of KCM, stating it as a good lesson to voters. He questions the government’s approach and calls for a more methodical management of the situation.

Implications for the Mining Industry

These criticisms and the issues surrounding KCM underscore the challenges faced by Zambia’s mining industry. The country, rich in mineral resources, relies on the orderly and efficient operation of its mines for economic stability. The situation calls for a robust and strategic approach that ensures the benefits of the mining industry are fully realized by the Zambian people.