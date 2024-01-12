en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ZAWAPA President Criticizes UPND Government’s Handling of KCM

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
ZAWAPA President Criticizes UPND Government’s Handling of KCM

In a recent statement, Howard Kunda, President of the Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA), has criticized the United Party for National Development (UPND) government’s handling of issues related to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM). Kunda expressed doubts about Vedanta’s capacity to run the mining firm and warned that Zambians will never fully benefit from mines run by foreigners. These comments highlight the concerns surrounding the management of Zambia’s mining industry, which is vital to the country’s economy.

Kunda’s Critique of Government Handling

Kunda’s critique implies a lack of systematic or orderly procedure in the UPND government’s approach to managing the situation with KCM. He accused the PF Government of mishandling the KCM issue and emphasized the complexity and capital-intensive nature of the mining industry.

False Hope and the Need for a Methodical Approach

The ZAWAPA president further criticized the government for giving false hope to citizens regarding the handling of KCM, stating it as a good lesson to voters. He questions the government’s approach and calls for a more methodical management of the situation.

Implications for the Mining Industry

These criticisms and the issues surrounding KCM underscore the challenges faced by Zambia’s mining industry. The country, rich in mineral resources, relies on the orderly and efficient operation of its mines for economic stability. The situation calls for a robust and strategic approach that ensures the benefits of the mining industry are fully realized by the Zambian people.

0
Business Politics Zambia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
21 seconds ago
PR 40Under40 2023 Awards Unveils Esteemed Jury Panel
The PR 40Under40 2023 awards, a prestigious event associated with BW Businessworld, has disclosed its jury panel for this year. The panel is composed of industry experts tasked to recognize outstanding professionals in the domain of Public Relations (PR) and Corporate Communication. The jury is chaired by Dr. Pragnya Ram of the Aditya Birla Group
PR 40Under40 2023 Awards Unveils Esteemed Jury Panel
Ardnahoe Distillery Faces Economic Challenges: Jobs At Risk Amidst Closure of Cafe
3 mins ago
Ardnahoe Distillery Faces Economic Challenges: Jobs At Risk Amidst Closure of Cafe
Leisure and Hospitality Sector Experiences Shift in D&O Insurance Market
3 mins ago
Leisure and Hospitality Sector Experiences Shift in D&O Insurance Market
3dx Scenic Announces New Leadership, Plans Industry Expansion
1 min ago
3dx Scenic Announces New Leadership, Plans Industry Expansion
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment
2 mins ago
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment
Carter's, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition: Brian Lynch to Retire, Krugman and Westenberger to Assume Expanded Roles
2 mins ago
Carter's, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition: Brian Lynch to Retire, Krugman and Westenberger to Assume Expanded Roles
Latest Headlines
World News
Democratic Super PAC's $200M Strategy to Win Women Swing Voters
2 mins
Democratic Super PAC's $200M Strategy to Win Women Swing Voters
Pelvic Organ Prolapse: A Silent Struggle in Women's Health
4 mins
Pelvic Organ Prolapse: A Silent Struggle in Women's Health
Thrilling High School Basketball Games Unfold Across Divisions
4 mins
Thrilling High School Basketball Games Unfold Across Divisions
Loophole in New Jersey's Elections Transparency Act Enables Independent Groups to Conceal Funding
4 mins
Loophole in New Jersey's Elections Transparency Act Enables Independent Groups to Conceal Funding
Study Debunks Cardiovascular Concerns Associated with Antiviral Drug TAF
6 mins
Study Debunks Cardiovascular Concerns Associated with Antiviral Drug TAF
The Fourteenth Amendment Controversy: Donald Trump's Presidential Eligibility Under Scrutiny
7 mins
The Fourteenth Amendment Controversy: Donald Trump's Presidential Eligibility Under Scrutiny
Irish Man's 81 Pint Drinking Marathon: Health Experts Sound Alarm
7 mins
Irish Man's 81 Pint Drinking Marathon: Health Experts Sound Alarm
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Ignites Controversy at House Hearing
9 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Ignites Controversy at House Hearing
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany
10 mins
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
48 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app